Orlando International Airport gets $62 million for Terminal C expansion project

The Orlando International Airport will soon expand Terminal C with nearly $62 million in funds from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Congressman Darren Soto, who represents District 9, announced the news on Monday. The $61,943,487 will be used to expand Terminal C to allow for an additional 138,000 square yards that will "meet the growing demands of passengers and airlines. These funds were granted from President Joe Biden's Infrastructure Law, which provides $15 billion in airport infrastructure funding.

Photo: Orlando International Airport

"We were thrilled to help deliver over $60 million to Orlando International Airport as part of FAA’s Airport Infrastructure Grants. I was proud to vote for the Infrastructure Law, which has enabled us to expand our airport’s infrastructure and better serve passengers." said Congressman Darren Soto. "Thanks to the Infrastructure Law, we've allocated over $200 million in federal funds for enhancements, such as new gates, a pedestrian bridge, and runway upgrades. Terminal C now features state-of-the-art technology to cater to an extra 10-12 million passengers annually."

Kevin Thibault, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which operates MCO, said this commitment to Terminal C will help increase efficiency, optimize operations and continue to make the terminal a "world-class asset."

Photo: Orlando International Airport

Under Biden's Infrastructure Law, the following improvement projects include runways, taxiways, safety initiatives, sustainability projects, improvements to terminals, airport-transit connections, and roadways.

MCO opened Terminal C in September 2022. The terminal his home to JetBlue, plus other international and domestic airlines.