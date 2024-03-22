Orlando International Airport has its busiest day ever

Spring break is helping Orlando International Airport (MCO) break records!

The airport had its busiest travel day ever on March 16 with a record 102,064 departing passengers, MCO announced in a press release on Friday.

"That does not include arrivals, which would logically double that number to 204,128 total passengers – the most the airport has ever seen in a single day," MCO said.

The previous MCO daily passenger record was broken on Dec. 30, 2023 with 98,521 people going through security. The day before the record was set, that record was broken again.

The airport is anticipating an 11% increase in spring break travelers compared to 2023.

The airport is scheduled to host a press conference on Friday afternoon to discuss the travel record. We'll update this story with more information.