Orlando International Airport's $9.6 million project to bring real-time parking availability to garages

Orlando International Airport wants to make its parking garages more tech- and driver-friendly, and they're looking for companies to help them out with the $9.6 million project.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) Board approved MCO's request to start accepting bids for a new parking guidance system at the airport, according to a press release. This new parking system, similar to the likes of Disney Springs and other healthcare facilities in the area, would tell drivers what parking spaces are available in real-time and share updated parking availability on roadway signs and in parking apps.

These technological upgrades would "maximize the airport parking experience and improve traffic flow," GOAA said.

The GOAA Board is now seeking companies to provide software, hardware, equipment, installation, support and maintenance for the airport's parking facilities, a project with an estimated $9.6 million value.

GOAA plans to award the contract in June of this year.

In similar news, a five-year contract was awarded to Allied Universal Security Services to help manage traffic at the curb of MCO's three terminals, starting March 1.