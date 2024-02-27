Orlando International Airport ranked third-worst airport in the US for spring break: report

Orlando International Airport was ranked the third-worst airport in the United States for spring break travel, according to aGamble.com.

The criteria were based on flight departure data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation across the months of March and April.

They found that 1.52% of flights in those months get canceled, while around 31% get delayed. In total, that means nearly one-third of flights at MCO during the spring break travel months experience some type of interruption.

Florida as a whole features three of the top 10 worst airports, according to their list. MCO is ranked No. 3, Miami International Airport came in at No. 6, and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport claimed the top spot.

They discovered that almost 40% of March or April flights at Fort Lauderdale-Hollwood International Airport experienced a delay or cancellation.

At the other end of the spectrum, Pittsburgh International Airport received the highest grades. They found that nearly 84% of flights during spring break months departed on-time.