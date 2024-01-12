Reserved parking coming to Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - Travelers say parking at Orlando International Airport (MCO) can be a hassle. However, the airport will soon have a new feature in the garages: reserved parking.
For $32 per day, visitors can reserve a space on the fourth floor of the Terminal C garage at MCO to park their vehicles.
Visitors will be able to reserve spaces through the airport's website or the m-c-o mobile app. Airport officials say the reservations will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
The airport currently has about 24,500 parking spaces, including about a thousand overflow spaces they keep open for the holidays – that's 2,000 more than last year.
Visitors say the reserved spaces may make a real difference to travelers who don't want to leave their parking plans to chance.