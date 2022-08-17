Orlando Freefall death: Tyre Sampson's family to announce new developments on his birthday Wednesday

article

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teenager who died after falling from the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park, plan to announce new developments in the case Wednesday morning, on what would have been the teen's 15th birthday.

The teen's father, Yarnell Sampson, and Attorney Ben Crump are expected to hold a news conference at 11:45 a.m. Afterwards, the family plans to hold a balloon release in the teen's honor.

ORLANDO FREEFALL DEATH INVESTIGATION

The 14-year-old St. Louis, Missouri, teen died March 24 after he fell out of the restraints while on the relatively new 430-foot drop tower attraction – billed as the world's tallest drop tower. Video of the incident was shared widely on social media. The teen was visiting Orlando on spring break with another family.

An autopsy conducted by the Orange County Medical Examiner concluded that the boy's cause of death was the result of blunt force trauma and the manner of death was "accident." It also revealed the 380-pound teen was almost 100 pounds over the ride's weight limit. Initial state findings determined that the operator of the ride made "manual adjustments" to the ride's harness proximity sensor on two of the seats, including the one Tyre Sampson was in, which falsely showed that he was secured in his seat and that the ride was safe to operate.

TYRE SAMPSON'S FAMILY FILES LAWSUIT

The teen's parents, Yarnell Sampson and Nekia Dodd, filed a joint 65-page lawsuit against multiple businesses connected to the design, development, construction, and operation of the ride, shortly after it happened.

Among several allegations, the lawsuit alleged that operators failed to follow the ride's safety guidelines, failed to ensure Tyre Sampson was properly secured in the seat, failed to post warnings or train staff about height and/or weight restrictions, and failed to install "adequate restraint systems," such as a seatbelt.

The teen's family said they want accountability, saying the teen's death was preventable and want the ride permanently closed.

Orlando FreeFall has been closed since March. Its sister ride, Orlando Slingshot, has also been closed, though no incident occurred on that ride.

FRAMEWORK FOR 'TYRE SAMPSON BILL'

In July, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried laid out a draft proposal of legislation she hopes will improve rider safety on amusement rides, following the teen's death. The framework of the ‘Tyre Sampson Bill’ includes an increase in signage posting requirements to be more comprehensive and would require safety sensors not be adjustable beyond maximum tolerance in manufacturer settings.

If lawmakers approve the legislation in session, it would go into effect on July 1, 2023. However, Senator Randolph Bracy hopes to get a special session and have it approved earlier. He also wants to get additional funding approved for the added safety inspectors.

An attorney representing The Slingshot Group, the company that owns the ride that Sampson fell from, among other rides around the state, said it supports the proposed framework.