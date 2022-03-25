Teen falls from Florida ride: Video shows moments leading up to deadly plunge

A 14-year-old boy tragically fell to his death from a ride at Orlando's ICON Park on Thursday night. Witnesses shared video exclusively with FOX 35 of the moments right before he fell. The video has been edited due to its graphic nature.

Witnesses on the scene told deputies that the boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which stands at 430 feet. It is the world’s tallest freestanding drop tower.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that a 14-year-old boy was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. It's not known how the boy fell from the ride.

Montrey Williams told FOX 35 News that they saw something fall and at first, thought it was a piece of the ride.

Authorities said a 14-year-old boy fell off the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park. He later died from his injuries, March 24, 2022.

"We got a little closer and it was a person laying on the ground," said Williams. "Everyone was just panicking and screaming."

Witnesses say the boys parents were panicking as they watched.

The ride will remain closed during the investigation.

The Orlando Free Fall sits adjacent to the Orlando Slingshot. Both attractions, which opened in December, are owned and operated by the Slingshot Group of Companies, according to the ICON Park website.

