Orlando Freefall death: Tyre Sampson's dad to discuss autopsy

The father of Tyre Sampson is expected to discuss his son's autopsy following the 14-year-old's tragic fall from the Orlando Freefall ride at ICON Park in March.

The autopsy, conducted by the Orange County Medical Examiner, concluded that the boy's cause of death was the result of blunt force trauma and the manner of death was "accident."

The report also revealed that Sampson weighed nearly 100 pounds more than the maximum passenger weight for the 430-foot drop tower attraction.

"The body is that of well-developed, obese, 74 inch, 383 pound, black male, appearing older than the reported age of 14 years," the medical examiner's reports stated. The report detailed multiple internal and external abrasions, lacerations, and fractures.

Yarnell Sampson, the teen's father, will be joined by Attorney Ben Crump and Attorney Natalie Jackson at a news conference on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

