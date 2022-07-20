Orlando FreeFall death: Florida lawmakers lay out proposals to make rides safer

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Wednesday laid out a draft proposal of legislation she hopes will improve rider safety as the investigation continues into the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson at ICON Park.

"When accidents occur, often it's because many contributing factors happen at the same time to create this perfect storm," Fried said during a virtual press conference. "Our goal here was to identify the issues that caused that perfect storm in Tyre's case and work to prevent them from ever occurring again."

The framework of the drafted legislation includes the following changes:

Increase signage posting requirements to be more comprehensive

Create improved standards for operator training

Increase reporting requirements for maintenance and safety system adjustments

Require that safety sensors not be adjustable beyond maximum tolerance in manufacturer settings

Ride operators be required to provide date from manufacture to our department

New monitoring to perform unannounced visits to verify proper training and observe the ride in operation

Requirement from amusement ride owners to report if injured patron that requires emergency treatment, regardless of where they go for treatment

Fried emphasized that while her department can draft and propose legislation, they can't move forward unless it is sponsored by a member of the legislature.

"This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. This is a safety issue," Fried said. "As leaders, we have a responsibility to ensure that these rides are safe for the people of Florida."

Rides at major theme parks like Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World would be exempt from the legislation requirements.

An autopsy, which was conducted by the Orange County Medical Examiner, concluded that Tyre's cause of death was the result of blunt force trauma and the manner of death was "accident." The report also revealed that Sampson weighed nearly 100 pounds more than the maximum passenger weight for the ride.

The report detailed multiple internal and external abrasions, lacerations, and fractures. Initial state findings also claim operators made manual adjustments to seat him.

(FOX 35 Orlando)

Tyre's father, Yarnell, referred to the Orlando Freefall ride as a "death trap" and is demanding it be permanently shut down. Yarnell filed a lawsuit against several companies, including the ride's operators and ICON Park in wake of his son's death, also said he wanted a public apology from Slingshot Group, the owner of the ride, and a permanent memorial.

"Me and my son's mother deserve a public apology, stating that ‘we made mistakes, we’re sorry, we can change some things, and maybe we can work with you going forward.' – I've gotten none of those things," Yarnell said. "So I'm looking forward to that public apology."

Last month, Fried emphasized that the first stage of the investigation in Tyre's death is complete, and they are still working diligently on a full analysis of the ride. However, no timeline was given as to the future plans for the Orlando FreeFall ride or when it may reopen.

