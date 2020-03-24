Orange County issues stay-at-home order to begin Thursday evening

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Wednesday issued a stay-at-home order for residents to begin at 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

The order remains in effect until April 9. Essential errands will still be permitted, including things like grocery store runs or pharmacy pick-ups.

"We have a collaborative effort. We have consulted with both our medical professionals in this community as well as first responders and the business leaders," said Demings. "We believe the faster we can stop, we can return to some sense of normalcy."

The order applies to all municipalities, including the county's largest city of Orlando.

"We have a lot of difficult decisions we have to take to avoid the spread of the virus," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. "We have to continue to act now if we're going to save lives."

Orange County and all of its municipalities were already under curfew, which began on March 20, between the hours of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

"We are not going out there looking for people who are violating the curfew or stay-at-home order," said Orange County Sheriff John Mina. "We want people to adhere to the warning, but this is not a mechanism to make multiple arrests."

"We understand that people sometimes get 'cabin fever,'" Demings added. "In this order, we have the right balance to allow people to still go outside individually or in small groups."

Orange County and city parks have been closed during this period, according to officials.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted calling for a statewide shutdown and stay-at-home orders as several other governors have done. Instead, he has shifted the onus to residents from elsewhere.

On Tuesday, DeSantis said he expected people to voluntarily comply with his executive order requiring anyone arriving on a flight from the New York City area to self-quarantine for two weeks. And he reiterated his decision to not impose a statewide shelter-in-place order. He had previously said that such an action could cost hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Orange County residents can see updates on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on the county website.



