Marion County deputy uses Taser to arrest woman with multiple warrants out of Volusia County

Newly released body camera video shows a Marion County deputy using a Taser to subdue a woman who authorities say was wanted on several felony warrants out of Volusia County.

‘I’m not going back to jail'

What we know:

Body camera footage released by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office shows a deputy using a Taser to subdue a woman with outstanding felony warrants.

Authorities identified the woman as Trynitee Fields, who was wanted in Volusia County on multiple felony charges. The incident took place last week on the 5600 block of SW 60th Avenue.

After a brief pursuit, Ferguson deployed his Taser to stop Fields and take her into custody.

Fields now faces an additional charge of resisting arrest and was transported to jail following the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not detailed how long Fields had been evading law enforcement or whether she had any prior confrontations with police before her arrest. No information has been released regarding a court date or whether she has obtained legal representation.

What they're saying:

When the deputy attempted to arrest Fields, she fled on foot and said "I'm not going back to jail," according to the sheriff’s office.

In the video, a deputy can be heard warning, "You’re going to get tased," before deploying the stun gun and shouting "Taser, Taser, Taser."

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released a brief statement outlining the incident and emphasizing that Fields was wanted on "several felony warrants" and had actively resisted arrest.

