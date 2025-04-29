SunRail cancels northbound, southbound trains due to police incident: Officials

The Brief SunRail has announced the cancellation of two trains going both southbound and northbound on Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the closure is due to a police incident near the tracks in Orlando. Authorities said the three crew members and 58 passengers onboard were not injured.



SunRail has announced the cancellation of two trains going both southbound and northbound due to a police incident near the tracks, officials say.

Authorities said the three crew members and 58 passengers onboard were not injured.

SunRail trains halt in Orlando

What we know:

SunRail posted on X around 1:36 p.m. on Tuesday to inform locals of the closure.

In the post, officials said Train P319 southbound and Train P320 northbound are canceled.

SunRail says the halt is due to police assistance needed near the tracks between Sand Lake Road and Meadow Woods Stations.

Authorities with the Florida Department of Transportation said the southbound train was involved in an incident around 12:38 p.m. north of the intersection of Wetherbee Road and Orange Avenue in Orange County.

A bus bridge is being implemented between Sand Lake Road and Poinciana stations, SunRail officials said.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what led to the incident.

Authorities said they will continue to provide updates. FOX 35 has reached out to law enforcement to gain more information.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.

