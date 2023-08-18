This is the best Florida city to catch a sunrise or sunset: report

For avid sunrise and sunset chasers, the hunt for that perfect watching spot is over.

FloridaBet.com did all the work for you and discovered the best city in Florida to catch the sunrise and sunset – and they analyzed local light pollution levels to do it.

The No. 1 city in Florida to enjoy the rays of sunshine at dawn and dusk is St. Petersburg. It only has a light pollution level of 7.3 on the Bortle scale, according to the report. The Bortle scale measures how dark the sky is ranging from 1 to 9 with 1 being the darkest and 9 being the brighest.

St. Pete is followed by Jacksonville and Tampa, with light pollution levels of 7.6 and 8.0, respectively.

Here's the full list from FloridaBet.com:

St Petersburg - 7.3 Jacksonville - 7.6 Tampa - 8.0 Orlando - 8.3 Miami - 8.8

Don't want to leave the house?

If you don't want to leave your house to catch a sunrise or sunset, you can watch FOX 35's live weather cams from around Central Florida to get your fix. (That's where the photo above is from!)