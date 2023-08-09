'Frosty' winter in the cards for Florida this year, Farmers' Almanac says

Floridians and snowbirds alike could experience a "frosty" winter, according to an extended weather forecast from the Farmers' Almanac.

The long-range weather forecast publication said Florida and the Southeast U.S. will experience a "wetter-than-normal" winter. That means frost will decorate cars, trees and even oranges more often later this year.

More frost doesn't necessarily mean colder temperatures, though.

In this part of the country, average winter temps are expected. Elsewhere, however, the "BRRR is back!"

"After a warm winter anomaly last year, traditional cool temperatures and snowy weather conditions will return to the contiguous United States," the Farmers' Almanac states.

Why? El Niño is to blame. The publication said unusually high water temps off the Pacific Coast of South America will last into the winter, which means cold temperatures should prevail throughout the U.S., bringing snow, sleet and ice.

Below-average temps and lots of snowstorms, sleet, ice and rain is predicted for much of the Great Lakes, Midwest and central and northern New England this winter.

This forecast comes amid a dangerous heat wave affecting Florida, sending feels-like temps skyrocketing to the 100s.

Click here to read the Farmers' Almanac's full extended forecast for winter 2024.