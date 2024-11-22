New details in case of Florida mom accused of drowning child who was 'vomiting, not eating, and feeling weak'

Kelsey Glover walked in chains into the Kissimmee courtroom. It was her first hearing since her arrest. It was a pretrial detention hearing that didn't last very long but provided startling new details about what happened on November 20.

In newly released documents, prosecutors said Glover was refusing to give her 14-year-old daughter Giselle her insulin. They say Giselle was "vomiting, not eating, and feeling weak." Glover, 35, allegedly refused to take her to a doctor or give Giselle her meds. They say Giselle wasn't even drinking water.

Then they say Glover grabbed Giselle by her hair and held her underwater in the bathroom. When Giselle’s live-in caregiver tried to stop Glover, she allegedly swung a hammer at the woman, and said she'd kill her.

"It is a dark day when things like this happen," said Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, "Miss Glover began attacking and chasing these witnesses around the house with a hammer."

MORE STORIES:

The caregiver called deputies, who showed up at the Poinciana home, wrestled the hammer away from Glover, and arrested her. Giselle was pronounced dead at the hospital. Expert analysts said it was a tragic incident.

"This case is going to be entirely about Glover's mental health and that's going to be the focus of everything," said Albert Yonfa, an Orlando attorney not connected with the case.

"Depriving a sick child from their needed medication, not providing sustenance, refusing to get medical treatment, are all indications of gross negligence, if not intentional," said security expert Dave Benson.

Glover’s pretrial detention hearing was continued until December 4. She will stay in jail until the December hearing. She is so far facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. After examiners determine Giselle’s cause of death, Glover may also be facing murder charges.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: