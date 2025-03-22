New attractions at Disney's Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios: Here's what we know

The Brief Walt Disney World officials have shared news details about the planned attractions coming to Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios. The new adventures include concepts centered around "Star Wars," "Monster's Inc." and "Cars."



Theme park fans have a lot to look forward to, as Walt Disney World officials have shared news details about the planned attractions coming to Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.

During a recent Disney panel discussion, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro and Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman took to the stage to talk about what will be new at the theme parks.

Here's what we learned.

What is coming to Hollywood Studios?

In Hollywood Studios, a new adventure is planned for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The new "Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run" featuring Mando and Grogu will bring avid "Star Wars" fans closer to the stories they know and love through the innovative magic at the Disney parks.

Disney leaders say the new attraction will debut on May 22, 2026. The date is the same day that the film "The Mandalorian and Grogu" arrives in theaters.

What is planned for Magic Kingdom?

In Magic Kingdom, two new concepts are in the works.

The first is a new attraction that will take the place of Muppet Vision 3D and PizzaRizzo, which is slated to close in June 2025.

The concept is themed around fan favorite "Monster's Inc."

Fans will soon be able to experience a new "vertical lift" coaster with their favorite scare crew, James P. Sullivan and Mike Wazowski. According to Disney Parks, it will be the first-ever vertical lift that will hoist riders in the air like never before as they zoom into the door vault.

Magic Kingdom will also see an expansion in Frontierland with Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater from the Pixar movie "Cars."

The attraction will take guests beyond Radiator Springs and into the frontier, where the "Cars" characters will test their wheels on rugged terrain.

To develop the vehicle’s movement, the Imagineering team tested real off-road vehicles in the Arizona desert, driving over rocky terrain and mountain peaks to replicate the experience for guests.

They also collaborated with a motocross company to build a dirt track, collecting data on vehicle responses to different landscapes.

Pixar’s creative team is also developing new race car personalities for the attraction, with each ride vehicle having its own name and number, similar to real-life race cars. Early concept sketches were revealed at SXSW, teasing the unique designs that will bring the "Cars" world to life.

RELATED: Expansion coming to Disney's Magic Kingdom, 2 new lands on the way

Another ride in the "Cars" area will be geared toward "smaller racers."

Disney has not yet announced an opening date for the attraction.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: