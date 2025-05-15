Florida heat wave: Scorching temperatures, dry conditions expected this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is bracing for a stretch of intense heat heading into the weekend and beyond.
How hot will it get?
What we know:
Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s starting Thursday and will continue through the weekend and much of next week.
Why are temperatures expected to climb?
The backstory:
A large ridge of high pressure is building in from the Mexican Plateau, crossing the Gulf Coast, and moving into Florida.
The pressure will bring Central Florida dry conditions and will push temperatures into the mid-90s.
Why you should care:
While this level of heat isn't unusual for this time of year, it still raises concerns about heat exhaustion. The risk is especially high for those spending long hours outdoors, including attendees of the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach.
Officials urge residents to stay hydrated and pay attention to signs of overheating.
Ways to stay safe in the heat
What you can do:
To stay safe during extreme heat, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends drinking plenty of water – even if you’re not thirsty – limiting outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing. Health officials also emphasize the importance of never leaving children or pets in parked cars, as temperatures inside can rise dangerously fast.
Dig deeper:
More helpful information can be found on the CDC's website by clicking here.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team on May 15, 2025. Additional details about how to stay safe during extreme heat was provided by the CDC's website.