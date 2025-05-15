Expand / Collapse search

Florida heat wave: Scorching temperatures, dry conditions expected this weekend

By
Published  May 15, 2025 7:30am EDT
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando
Florida heat wave: How hot and when relief arrives

Central Florida is bracing for a stretch of intense heat heading into the weekend and beyond. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner explains why temperatures are expected to soar into the mid to upper 90s and when the region can expect relief.

The Brief

    • A large ridge of high pressure will build into the Central Florida region, bringing intense heat to the area this weekend.
    • Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s and are expected to stay that way until at least the middle or end of next week, with no significant change in the weather pattern.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is bracing for a stretch of intense heat heading into the weekend and beyond. 

How hot will it get?

What we know:

Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s starting Thursday and will continue through the weekend and much of next week.

Why are temperatures expected to climb?

The backstory:

A large ridge of high pressure is building in from the Mexican Plateau, crossing the Gulf Coast, and moving into Florida. 

The pressure will bring Central Florida dry conditions and will push temperatures into the mid-90s. 

Why you should care:

While this level of heat isn't unusual for this time of year, it still raises concerns about heat exhaustion. The risk is especially high for those spending long hours outdoors, including attendees of the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach.

Beating the heat at Welcome to Rockville

Welcome to Rockville — the region's largest rock festival kicks off on Thursday and is shaping up to be one of the hottest ever, with temperatures in Daytona Beach expected to reach the mid-90s this weekend.

Officials urge residents to stay hydrated and pay attention to signs of overheating.

Surviving the Florida heat wave

Dr. Case Tedder, a board-certified family medicine physician at Orlando Health, shares how to remain safe during intense heat.

Ways to stay safe in the heat

What you can do:

To stay safe during extreme heat, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends drinking plenty of water – even if you’re not thirsty – limiting outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing. Health officials also emphasize the importance of never leaving children or pets in parked cars, as temperatures inside can rise dangerously fast.

Dig deeper:

More helpful information can be found on the CDC's website by clicking here

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team on May 15, 2025. Additional details about how to stay safe during extreme heat was provided by the CDC's website. 

