7 Seminole High School flag football players earn college scholarships

A historic achievement at Seminole High School – where not one, not two, but seven senior girls are heading to college on athletic scholarships. What makes it even more impressive? They’re playing flag football, a sport new to the school and new to them.

What we know:

At Seminole High School, the flag football field has become the foundation for something bigger than wins and losses – it’s shaping futures.

"For a program that’s only two years old, these young ladies have never even played the sport, and they’ve grown as young ladies, as football players – and now to see most of our senior class go to school on scholarship and grow the history of this is awesome," said Coach Eric Martin at Seminole High School.

Seven seniors – every single one of them – received offers to play flag football in college. It’s a remarkable milestone for a team that just took the field two years ago.

What they're saying:

"I started playing my junior year, so I’ve been playing for two years. It was kind of the vibe. I saw everyone playing, and I knew it’d be fun, and it was a new thing and I wanted to be a part of something new," said Gianna Diaz.

Diaz committed to Florida Memorial University. She said the journey has been both exciting and emotional.

"I’m so excited. It was a lot to go between the offers and pick which one I wanted, but this was the one I wanted – since I’m staying in Florida – so it was really fun," she said.

For teammate Shyla Fideum, now headed to Pratt Community College, the growth of the sport is what amazes her most.

"It feels amazing, honestly. When we started the program, there wasn’t too much opportunity, so now it feels unreal," said Fideum.

Even players who joined late, say the team’s bond – and the doors it opened – made it worth it."

I joined late because I sprained my ankle during tryouts, but once I joined, it was good," said Mikazia Carmenatty.

From rookies to scholarship athletes, these young women are not just changing their own lives, but inspiring the next generation to dream bigger.

