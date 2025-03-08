Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to debut new attraction, officials say

The Brief Disney has revealed additional details for its new attraction "Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run" featuring Mando and Grogu. Officials have announced the attraction will debut on May 22, 2026, in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The date is the same day that the film "The Mandalorian and Grogu" arrives in theaters.



Disney has revealed additional details for its new attraction "Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run" featuring Mando and Grogu, which will debut later this year in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

What is the new attraction?

What we know:

The new attraction was first announced last year during the Disney Experience Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

The new attraction will bring avid "Star Wars" fans closer to the stories they know and love through the innovative magic at the Disney parks.

Officials said the adventure will feature Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian from "The Mandalorian."

Imagineers said they worked alongside "The Mandalorian" team to capture scenes for the attraction on the movie set. This experience will allow guests to see the familiar and beloved "Star Wars" locations aboard the Millennium Falcon.

Theme park leaders said playful BDX droids are part of the Orlando addition, as well as other little droids that appear in "The Mandalorian and Grogu" film.

An Anzellan named Otto, who specializes in tuning up droids and was previously seen in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and the latest season of "The Mandalorian," is also included in the new updates, reports show.

Officials have confirmed the story will be available at both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland.

Disney's new attraction "Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run," featuring Mando and Grogu, will debut later this year in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. (Credit: Disney Parks Blog)

What they're saying:

During Disney's "The Future of World-Building" panel, "The Mandalorian" creator and Disney legend Jon Favreau was joined by Imagineers Leslie Evans and Asa Kalama to talk about what’s coming soon to Batuu.

"One of the cool things about Disney is how we can tell our stories in so many different formats," Favreau said. "We’re already taking Mando and Grogu from the TV screen to the movie screen, and at the same time, ["The Mandalorian" executive producer] Dave [Filoni] and I are working with Asa [Kalama] to bring this story to the Disney parks, too."

"Opening an attraction and such a massive movie on the same day wouldn’t be possible without the relationships we have inside Disney," Kalama said. "Jon [Favreau] and Dave [Filoni] have shared their story with us, and now we’ve all worked together to come up with a new mission for Smugglers Run that plays into this narrative."

"This isn’t going to retell what happens in the movie – it’s more like participating in something that’s happening just off-camera from what you see in the film," Favreau said.

What's next:

Disney leaders say the new attraction will debut on May 22, 2026.

The date is the same day that the film "The Mandalorian and Grogu" arrives in theaters.

Disney's is playing to debut the new attraction on May 22, 2026. (Credit: Disney Parks Blog)

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: