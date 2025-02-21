Expansion coming to Disney's Magic Kingdom, 2 new lands on the way

The Brief The state recently approved Walt Disney World's expansion plans for Magic Kingdom. The theme park expansion will include two new lands, which will be themed after Disney Villains and the "Cars" movies. Disney officials currently have not announced opening dates for the lands, but theme park experts predict the villain land will be completed sometime in 2029, with the "Cars" land opening a little before. The expansion plans will come with sacrifices. Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America will close, likely sometime in the spring or summer.



Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is getting a facelift, and two new lands are part of the theme park's planned expansion.

The theme park expansion will include two new lands, which will be themed after Disney Villains and the "Cars" movies.

However, the new offerings will not come without a price. Disney officials said both Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America will have to close.

How do the projects get approved?

The backstory:

Disney officials first filed a permit for the upgrades in August 2024. A few additions and expansions were added throughout the year.

This is one of the first steps in moving towards the park’s planned updates.

The permit for the park expansion was approved by the South Florida Water Management District earlier this week.

Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom expansion will include two brand-new lands. (Credit: Walt Disney World)

The permit allows for the construction and operation of a stormwater management treatment facility just east of Magic Kingdom. It also includes pavement upgrades, facility renovations and other minor upgrades around the area.

The permit doesn’t expire until Feb. 17, 2030.

What are the two new lands coming?

What we know:

Theme park leaders said two new lands will be included in the expansion. One will be themed after the "Cars" movies, while another will pay tribute to Disney Villains.

For the first attraction in the "Cars" land, guests will race through the mountains on wild terrain along trails as they dodge geysers and splash through mudholes.

The second ride will be geared toward "smaller racers."

One of the new lands will be themed after the "Cars" movies. (Credit: Walt Disney World)

The villain land will also bring two new attractions, as well as new shopping and dining options.

Disney has said the following about the land: "Guests will be able to venture beyond Big Thunder Mountain into an all-new land dedicated to Disney Villains. Inspired by the wicked characters fans know and loathe, the multi-acre expansion will include two major attractions, plus dining and shopping. Walt Disney Imagineering is pushing creative boundaries to dark and mysterious levels to bring this new, first-of-its-kind land to life."

When will the new lands open?

What we don't know:

Disney has not yet officially announced an opening date for either of the two new lands.

However, theme park experts predict the villain land will be completed sometime in 2029, with the "Cars" land opening a little before.

Work on the two new lands is expected to begin relatively soon.

What will the new lands replace?

Dig deeper:

Although the new expansions are exciting, the two new lands do come with a price.

Disney leaders said the theme park will have to get rid of the classic Tom Sawyer ride and the Rivers of America.

Disney has not yet announced an official closing date for the two, but theme park experts predict they will likely close in the spring or summer.

