Missing roadside memorial signs distressing for families in grief: 'My heart just got broken again'

Traffic accident memorials are missing in Palm Bay, creating new pain for grieving families.

What’s strange about the memorial mystery is that parts of the memorials weren't touched at all. It’s the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) signs that are gone.

At least two were taken on Palm Bay Road this month, and one of those belonged to Dell Allen.

"It’s empty. It’s really empty," said Dell Allen, who lost her only son when he was just 28-years-old.

After the unexpected discovery, she's living with a new hole in her heart.

Days ago, her son Arthur’s roadside memorial was stripped of special mementos.

A cross, "Drive Safely" sign and a picture of Arthur were missing from the memorial.

"I feel like, you know, my heart just got broken again," said the mother. "I feel like I lost him again."

Dell visits the spot where her son lost his life multiple times a week and says her son's isn't the only missing memorial she noticed.

FOX 35’s Esther Bower walked down Palm Bay Road with Dell, and she pointed out the spot where she said there used to be another sign.

On Tuesday, you could see the hole in the ground where the stake was dug up from the dirt.

"Our heart is going to be broken again and again and again every time it happens," said Allen.

The memorial mystery is devastating for other grieving parents.

"Heartbreaking if it was gone," said Katie Beauseigneur, whose son lost her life the same day as Dell’s.

Katie’s son died just 12 hours later. Both young men were killed on motorcycles in Palm Bay almost four years ago.

"I would be devastated if somebody came out here and removed my son’s sign," said Katie.

On Tuesday, her son Alec’s memorial was untouched, but Katie was worried others could be in danger.

"Somebody’s being malicious, especially where there’s two signs gone in that one area," said Katie.

Thankfully, Dell recovered the missing photo of Arthur. She said a good Samaritan saw her post on Facebook and spotted the damaged and discarded picture near a store.

She's working with FDOT to put up a new sign as fast as possible.

"It’s a horrible feeling because that memorial is so much to honor him," concluded the mother.

FOX 35 spoke with FDOT about what happened. The agency said they are looking into this and hope the sign can be replaced very soon.

Going into the holidays, FDOT really wants to emphasize safety on the roads. These memorials are put up to remember people who lost their lives, and the words "Drive Safely" are on them for a reason.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: