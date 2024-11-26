FWC recovers stolen historic gold coins from 1715 shipwrecks, files charges against suspect

article

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) recovered 37 gold coins that were stolen from the 1715 Fleet shipwrecks.

A violent hurricane off the coast of Florida in July 1715 destroyed a fleet of Spanish ships as they attempted to return to Spain.

These ships traveled between the mid 16th to 18th century transporting "New World" treasure such as silver, gold, gemstones, tobacco, exotic spices and indigo in excess amounts.

This most recent recovery is part of a long-standing investigation into the theft and illegal trafficking of these historical artifacts.

"In 2015, members of the Schmitt family, working as contracted salvage operators for 1715 Fleet - Queens Jewels, LLC, uncovered a treasure trove of 101 gold coins from the wrecks off Florida’s Treasure Coast. While 51 of these coins were reported correctly and adjudicated, 50 coins were not disclosed and were subsequently stolen", according to FWC.

FWC, in partnership with the FBI, jumped into action after new evidence emerged in June 2024.

This evidence connected Eric Schmitt, a member of the Schmitt family, to the illegal sale of multiple stolen gold coins between 2023 and 2024.

The stolen coins were found at private residences, in safe deposit boxes, and through auctions.

Five coins were reclaimed from a Florida-based auctioneer, who unknowingly purchased them from Eric Schmitt.

Digital evidence, including metadata and geolocation data, linked Schmitt to a photo of the coins taken at his family condominium in Fort Pierce.

Investigators also uncovered that Schmitt allegedly placed three of the stolen coins on the ocean floor in 2016 to be discovered by investors with 1715 Fleet-Queens Jewels LLC, a company focused on recovering historical shipwrecks.

FWC worked with historical preservation experts, including Mel Fisher-Abt, to authenticate and appraise the recovered artifacts.

The agency also partnered with the 9th and 19th Judicial Circuits, leading to charges against Schmitt for dealing in stolen property.

Under state and federal law, the recovered coins will be returned to their rightful custodians.

Investigators continue efforts to locate the remaining 13 stolen coins and hold those involved accountable.

"This case highlights the importance of protecting Florida’s cultural heritage and ensuring those who exploit it are brought to justice," said FWC Investigator Camille Soverel.

The FWC encourages the public to report cultural resource violations through the "FWC Wildlife Alert" app, by texting 847411 with the keyword "FWC," calling 888-404-FWCC (3922), or submitting tips online at MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.