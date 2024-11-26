Mother accused of drowning daughter once worked for child protective services

A Florida mother accused of drowning her 14-year-old daughter previously worked as a Child Protective Investigator Trainee for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, officials confirmed.

Kelsey Glover, 35, was employed by the sheriff’s office for nearly four months in 2020, where she trained to investigate abuse and neglect reports and assess threats in homes. Now, authorities say she has become the very threat she was once trained to prevent.

Read more: New details in case of Florida mom accused of drowning child who was 'vomiting, not eating, and feeling weak'

Glover appeared in a Kissimmee courtroom over the weekend, where a judge postponed her pretrial detention hearing until next month.

According to court documents, prosecutors allege Glover withheld insulin from her daughter, Giselle, who had diabetes, in the days leading up to her death. Giselle reportedly began vomiting, stopped eating, and grew increasingly weak.

The arrest affidavit reveals chilling details, including claims that Glover turned up music in the home to "drown out her daughter's screams for help." On Nov. 20, Glover allegedly grabbed Giselle by the hair and held her underwater in a bathtub, according to a live-in caregiver who witnessed the incident.

Read more: New details, Osceola County mom arrested after 14-year-old daughter found dead inside home

When the caregiver tried to intervene, Glover allegedly swung a hammer at her and chased her through the house. The caregiver called 911, but deputies arrived to find Giselle unresponsive and not breathing.

The case has drawn widespread attention due to Glover's former role in protecting vulnerable children. The investigation is ongoing, and Glover remains in custody.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: