Woman flying to Orlando sees one of two crashes at Boston airport

We hear about flight delays and travel headaches every Thanksgiving, but this is a new one.

"I walk closer past the gate next to us and all of a sudden there's just a wall of flashing emergency lights," said Caroline Agid. "There were at least two firetrucks, there is a swarm of police cars."

Caroline Agid was flying to Orlando to be with family over the holiday weekend, when her Jet Blue Airbus being towed across the tarmac hit the back of a Cape Air Tecnam aircraft.

"The only thing I would really dig on is the communication. I mean, there's only so many things that they can do. But the fact that we weren't really hearing from our dad about what was going on and that we had a sense of why and what was going on next to us was concerning."

Jet Blue says it hasn’t been made aware of any injuries, that the tug has been removed from service, and the aircraft will undergo a thorough inspection.

Cape Air told FOX 35, "The aircraft involved in the incident has been removed from service for inspection. The flight was carrying three passengers and two crew members. Out of an abundance of caution, both pilots and one passenger were transported to the hospital, treated and released shortly afterwards."

Cape Air also clarified there were no injuries.

Agid’s plane was actually the second crash at the Boston Logan Airport on Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (*FAA) says it’s investigating an incident where an American Airlines Boeing 777 struck the wingtip of a Frontier Airlines Airbus parked at the gate.

Agid at least says they got a new plane and crew for her flight, the delay wasn’t too bad in the end, and all the commotion won’t keep her out of the skies.

"Flying is one of the safest ways to travel."

She does say, however, that she wishes the airline did a bit more for their customers during and after the process.

"Honestly I was hoping we'd get a little something like a personal, Hey, we're sorry this happened, but nothing."

The FAA and the individual airlines are investigating the incidents.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: