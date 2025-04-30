New York woman sues Disney for $2 million, claims 'mammoth wave' injured her in Typhoon Lagoon 'kiddie area'

The Brief A New York woman is suing Disney for $2 million, claiming she was injured by a powerful wave while waiting in a kiddie area at Typhoon Lagoon. The lawsuit alleges Disney was negligent for allowing forceful waves to reach a section meant for small children and their guardians.



A New York woman is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S., Inc. for $2 million, alleging she was violently injured by a wave while visiting Typhoon Lagoon with her child.

"Knocked to the ground and dragged along a concrete surface"

What we know:

According to a complaint filed April 11 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, plaintiff Kimberly Panetta claims she was standing in the kiddie slide area of the Disney water park on April 18, 2022, when a powerful wave unexpectedly struck her.

As she waited at the bottom of the slide for the infant child to descend the slide, a mammoth wave, hit her from the side with such force, it pummeled her and her body skidded across the cement or gunite, causing serious "road rash" or scrapes that were severe and deep — KIMBERLY PANETTA vs. WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS U.S., INC., d/b/a TYPHOON LAGOON, a Florida Corporation

The suit alleges that the wave came from another part of the park and should not have reached the children’s area. Panetta says she was knocked to the ground and dragged along a concrete surface, sustaining severe injuries described in the suit as deep abrasions and permanent scarring.

The lawsuit accuses Disney of negligence for failing to prevent dangerous wave activity from entering a zone intended for small children and their guardians. Panetta's legal team argues the company should have known about the risk and installed protective barriers to prevent such incidents.

Defendant knew or should have known of the defect or problem wherein powerful waves would infiltrate the kiddie area. — KIMBERLY PANETTA vs. WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS U.S., INC., d/b/a TYPHOON LAGOON, a Florida Corporation

Suing Disney for $2 million due to "lasting personal effects"

What they're saying:

Panetta, who resides in Dix Hills, New York, is seeking damages for physical pain, emotional distress, and medical expenses, asserting that the incident ruined her vacation and has had lasting personal effects, the lawsuit states. Panetta is suing Disney for $2 million.

Disney has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit.

