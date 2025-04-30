New York woman sues Disney for $2 million, claims 'mammoth wave' injured her in Typhoon Lagoon 'kiddie area'
ORLANDO, Fla. - A New York woman is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S., Inc. for $2 million, alleging she was violently injured by a wave while visiting Typhoon Lagoon with her child.
"Knocked to the ground and dragged along a concrete surface"
What we know:
According to a complaint filed April 11 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, plaintiff Kimberly Panetta claims she was standing in the kiddie slide area of the Disney water park on April 18, 2022, when a powerful wave unexpectedly struck her.
The suit alleges that the wave came from another part of the park and should not have reached the children’s area. Panetta says she was knocked to the ground and dragged along a concrete surface, sustaining severe injuries described in the suit as deep abrasions and permanent scarring.
The lawsuit accuses Disney of negligence for failing to prevent dangerous wave activity from entering a zone intended for small children and their guardians. Panetta's legal team argues the company should have known about the risk and installed protective barriers to prevent such incidents.
Suing Disney for $2 million due to "lasting personal effects"
What they're saying:
Panetta, who resides in Dix Hills, New York, is seeking damages for physical pain, emotional distress, and medical expenses, asserting that the incident ruined her vacation and has had lasting personal effects, the lawsuit states. Panetta is suing Disney for $2 million.
Disney has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a lawsuit found on the United States District Court of the Eastern District of New York.