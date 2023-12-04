Marc Anthony adds 2 Florida shows to 'Viviendo Tour,' including milestone 10th performance in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Marc Anthony is marking a milestone in Orlando on his upcoming tour.
The "Vivir Mi Vida" singer is heading back out on the road for his "Viviendo Tour" and is scheduled to make two stops in Florida.
On March 7, 2024, the Puerto Rican sensation is scheduled to take over Estero's Hertz Arena, followed by his milestone 10th performance at Orlando's Amway Center two days later.
This leg of the salsa artist's tour kicks off on Feb. 9, 2024 in Washington, D.C. and features shows in New Jersey, California and Texas.
Tickets go on presale on Friday at 10 a.m. According to a press release, tickets start at $61, but prices are subject to change based on market demand.
