Vets helping disabled Frenchie pup walk for first time with surgery, therapy

The Brief A disabled French bulldog named Lt. Dan is undergoing surgeries and therapy in Central Florida after suffering severe leg deformities from backyard breeding. Vets say his chances of walking are uncertain, but a community fundraiser is helping cover medical costs. Lt. Dan’s story is raising awareness about the dangers of irresponsible breeding practices.



A disabled French bulldog named Lt. Dan is undergoing surgeries and therapy in Central Florida after suffering severe leg deformities from backyard breeding.

‘The goal is to get him to walk’

What we know:

A 13-week-old French bulldog named Lt. Dan is receiving treatment at Eau Gallie Veterinary Hospital in Central Florida after being surrendered by a breeder.

The pup suffers from severe orthopedic issues, including dislocated elbows and kneecaps, a result of a debilitating condition called Swimmers Syndrome. Veterinarians say Lt. Dan’s only chance at walking independently will require a combination of therapy and multiple surgeries.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many surgeries Lt. Dan will ultimately be required to correct his condition. The long-term outcome for Lt. Dan will depend heavily on how he responds to therapy and future surgeries.

The backstory:

Lt. Dan’s situation traces back to backyard breeding practices, according to veterinarians involved in his care. French bulldogs, already prone to genetic health problems, can suffer severe physical defects if overbred or bred without proper veterinary oversight. Lt. Dan’s severe deformities were exacerbated by the lack of early intervention and physical therapy during his earliest weeks of life, making his case particularly difficult.

Big picture view:

Veterinarians hope Lt. Dan’s story brings broader awareness to the dangers of irresponsible backyard breeding. French bulldogs are one of the most popular — and most frequently overbred — dog breeds in the country, leading to a rise in congenital and developmental disorders. Experts at Eau Gallie Veterinary Hospital emphasized that breeders who neglect early health monitoring can cause lasting, sometimes irreparable damage to animals.

What they're saying:

A local French bulldog rescue on the Space Coast brought the surrendered pup to the Eau Gallie Veterinary Hospital on Wickham Road when they spotted severe problems with his legs. The 13-week-old French Bulldog, now named Lt. Dan, struggles to get around because of his condition.

"He was born with his elbows dislocated, and his kneecaps dislocated," said Jocelyn Brickett, who is a vet at the Eau Gallie Veterinary Hospital and couldn’t help but bring him home with her. The debilitating disease he’s suffering from is known as Swimmers Syndrome. "I wouldn’t say his chances are high. But they’re there," Brickett added.

"Their tendons and connective tissue don’t develop correctly, so they’re not able to stand as well," said Beth Bahr, who is an associate veterinarian and also works at the Eau Gallie Veterinary Hospital. She was one of the first doctors who saw the pup when he came in for care.

Bahr says Lt. Dan’s condition is worse than most because he wasn’t helped early on.

"His situation is a little more rare just because of the severity of the defects, that fact that it’s affecting all four legs and everything like that just because he didn’t get that early physical therapy for him," said Bahr.

According to experts, therapy and surgery are his only chance at ever walking on his own.

"The goal is to get him to walk," said Brickett. "I wouldn’t say his chances are high. But they’re there."

Brickett picked up her new pup from the University of Florida on Monday, where experts completed his first surgery.

"We just keep saying, we’re trying to get him his new legs," concluded Lt. Dan’s mom.

Vets say this issue happens because of backyard breeding. Frenchie’s are known to have health defects like this if they aren’t being monitored and constantly overbred.

What you can do:

The vets started a GoFundMe page for the growing medical expenses he’ll need. They just want to see the pup make progress.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: