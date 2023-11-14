Jason Aldean, Kid Rock to headline new 'small-town' country music festival coming to Central Florida in 2024

Some of the biggest country music acts in the U.S. are coming to small towns all over the country on a new tour – and they'll make one stop in Central Florida in 2024.

Rock the Country is a brand new country music festival scheduled to take over Majestic Oaks Ocala on June 7-8, 2024 with headliners Kid Rock, Jason Aldean and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt and Warren Zeiders are among the other performers, in addition to Gavin Adcock, Sadie Bass, Colt Ford, Elvie Shane and Dee Jay Silver.

The Ocala festival is one of seven stops on Rock the Country, which aims to bring these country superstars to small towns across the U.S. Other performing acts in other cities include Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Koe Wetzel, Lee Brice and Big & Rich. Kid Rock and Jason Aldean will perform at all cities.

Here's a look at the other tour dates in 2024:

April 5-6: Gonzales, Louisiana

April 19-20: Ashland, Kentucky

May 10-11: Rome, Georgia

June 7-8: Ocala, Florida

June 21-22: Mobile, Alabama

June 28-29: Poplar Bluff, Missouri

July 26-27: Anderson, South Carolina

Presale for the Ocala festival will be available Thursday, Nov. 16.

Click here for more information about tickets, camping and other festival information.

