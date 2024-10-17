Man posing as officer forces way into Orlando hotel room, robs woman: OPD

A man wearing a fake badge forced his way into a woman’s hotel room and robbed her, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at a hotel near Universal Blvd. and International Dr. The victim told police that an unknown man, wearing a "badge" around his neck, claimed to be a police officer and forced entry into her room.

She said the man restrained her with handcuffs and stole her wallet while displaying what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband. Investigators said that the hotel surveillance video corroborated her account.

Investigators used the surveillance footage to identify the suspect’s vehicle, which had been spotted in several Florida cities throughout August. Detectives traced the vehicle to a Days Inn in Miami Springs, where the suspect was identified as Michael Darren Jesse Rodriguez, 27, of Poughkeepsie, New York.

A search revealed that Rodriguez was wanted for a similar armed robbery in Lantana, Florida, which was under investigation by the Lantana Police Department.

On Sept. 8, 2024, the Gwinnett County Police Department in Georgia apprehended Rodriguez while driving the same vehicle connected to the Orlando and Lantana incidents. Orlando detectives traveled to Georgia to search the suspect’s vehicle, where they said they recovered a fake police badge, handcuffs, and additional evidence related to both cases.

Orlando police obtained an arrest warrant for Rodriguez, citing probable cause. He faces charges including falsely impersonating an officer to commit a felony with a weapon, false imprisonment with a weapon, and robbery with a firearm.

With similar charges pending in multiple Florida cities, Orlando police urge any other potential victims of Rodriguez to contact law enforcement. Call Crimline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

