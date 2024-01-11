Central Florida native becomes first-ever Pub Sub customer at Kentucky's first Publix: 'Ultimate goal'

Forget grocery lists. One Florida man has grocery goals.

When Publix opened its first-ever Kentucky location in Louisville on Wednesday, a super fan from the grocery chain's home base in Florida was there to celebrate. Meet Alex, a Publix enthusiast whose "ultimate goal" was to be the first Pub Sub customer in Kentucky.

"Originally from Lakeland, Florida, Alex couldn't wait for Publix to open in Louisville. He said his ultimate goal was to be the first #PubSub customer in Kentucky, and he was!" Publix wrote on social media alongside a photo of Alex wearing a retro Publix shirt holding his fresh made sub.

The post on Facebook has since gone viral, with over 2,000 likes.

Photo: Publix

Publix asked its followers on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter, what they think Alex ordered.

"It had better have been the Ultimate!" one user wrote.

"Boar's Head Italian," said another.

"I'm going with meatball," another user said.

An overwhelming majority of replies, however, predicted that Alex had ordered the grocery chain's famous Chicken Tender Sub.

MORE PUBLIX NEWS :

Publix's new Louisville location, located at 2500 Terra Crossing Blvd., is the first of six to open in the state, the company said. More stores are in the works in Louisville, Lexington and Walton.

FOX 35 has reached out to Publix for more details about Alex's experience.