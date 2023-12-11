Publix expands reach into 8th state with new location opening in 2024

Publix will soon have locations in eight states with the opening of one of its newest locations in Kentucky!

The Florida-based grocery chain announced Monday it would open its first-ever Kentucky location. It's set to open on Jan. 10, 2024 at 2500 Terra Crossing Blvd. in Louisville.

"We’re thrilled to share the opening date of our first Publix in Kentucky! … We hope to see you there!" Publix wrote on social media.

Kentucky joins the growing list of states to already have a Publix: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia.

Featured article

One user replied to Publix's post on X calling for a location in Texas.

"We hope to make it closer to you some day!" the store's official account replied.

According to their website, Publix is slated to open two more locations by the end of the year – one in Alabama and one in Virginia. Most recently, Altamonte Springs in Central Florida saw a shakeup of one of its locations, too.