3 former Marion County firefighters charged in battery 'hazing' of teen co-worker, charges dropped for 1

Three Marion County firefighters involved in allegedly battering and waterboarding a co-worker in November are formally facing charges from the state prosecutor's office. Charges were dropped for the fourth firefighter who was arrested in connection to the incident.

What we know:

Four Marion County Fire Rescue firefighters were arrested after the Marion County Sheriff's office conducted an investigation into an incident at a Marion County firehouse, in which a 19-year-old employee – Kayne Stuart – was beaten with his own belt, waterboarded and dragged across the parking lot by firefighters at the station, the sheriff's office said. Fire Chief James Banta said he was "disgusted" by the alleged treatment to the victim.

As a result of the investigation, the state attorney's office charged three individuals in connection to the incident. The three men – along with seven other employees – were fired after the incident.

Four former Marion County firefighters are accused of battering and kidnapping a co-worker.

Tate Trauthwein, 19, – a firefighter/EMT who's been with the department for one year – was arrested for kidnapping, battery and robbery.

Edward Kenny, 22, – an EMT who's been with the department for three years – was arrested for kidnapping, battery and robbery.

Seth Day, 22, – a firefighter/EMT who's been with the department for two years – was arrested for kidnapping, battery and robbery.

As of Feb. 5, charges against Kaylee Bradley, 25, – a paramedic who's been with the department for two years and was accused of robbery and principal accessory to robbery – were dropped.

A Marion County court document said there was probable cause for Bradley's arrest, but the state decided not to pursue charges against Bradley.

Robbery charge dropped

According to the Marion County courts log, the robbery charge against Trauthwein, Kenny and Day was dropped.

On Feb. 5, the state attorney's office charged Trauthwein and Day with battery and false imprisonment.

The firefighters were initially charged by law enforcement with kidnapping – due to allegedly dragging Stuart across a parking lot, therefore, taking him from one place to another – but prosecutors reduced that charge to false imprisonment.

Day's charging documents were not listed as of Feb. 9.

The battery charge stems from allegations that the victim's underwear was removed, and he was hit with his own belt. The sheriff's office said some of the firefighters were charged with robbery when they took the victim's phone. That charge has now been dismissed by the prosecutor's office.

Firefighter describes alleged hazing attack at Marion County station

The 19-year-old firefighter – Stuart – told FOX 35's Marie Edinger that the incident escalated after earlier acts he described as bullying, including grease being smeared on him and his belongings being thrown into the woods.

"I was literally unable to breathe," Stuart said, describing the attack as painful and humiliating.

Stuart said he called out for help during the attack but was told no one was coming. He did not immediately report the incident to law enforcement, saying he feared being labeled a troublemaker within the fire service. After the arrests in November, he asked not to return to that station.

Despite what he described as lasting emotional and professional consequences, Stuart said he hopes to remain with the department.

"I just wish that they hadn’t done it," he said.