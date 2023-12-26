Publix kicking off 2024 with 4 new store openings in Florida, US

Publix is kicking off 2024 with four new store openings in Florida and across the Southeast United States.

The Florida-based grocery chain plans to open two new locations in the Sunshine State in January, plus two more in Georgia and Kentucky.

In December, Publix opened four locations, one of which was in Central Florida. The new Altamonte Springs store at the Oak Grove Shoppes opened Dec. 7 after the nearby Jamestown location was permanently closed.

Here's a look at the new store openings, organized chronologically:

Jan. 10: Louisville, Kentucky (Jefferson County)

Store location: Terra Crossing, 2500 Terra Crossing Blvd., Louisville, KY 40245

Additional services: Pharmacy, liquor

Size: 55,702 square feet

Jan. 17: Douglas, Georgia (Coffee County)

Store location: Douglas Square, 1329 S Peterson Ave., Douglas, GA 31533

Additional services: Pharmacy

Size: 46,791 square feet

Jan. 24: Panama City, Florida (Bay County)

Store location: Panama City Centre, 4601 Lindsey Xing, Panama City, FL 32404

Additional services: Pharmacy, liquor

Size: 48,387 square feet

Jan. 25: Wesley Chapel, Florida (Pasco County)

Store location: Innovation Springs, 32265 Overpass Road, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Additional services: Pharmacy, liquor

Size: 55,701 square feet

Click here for more information about Publix's newest locations.