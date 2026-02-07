2 Central Florida school employees arrested for misconduct with students, authorities say

The Brief Two Central Florida school workers are facing serious charges involving students. A now former Mount Dora High School head football coach was arrested on an active warrant in Broward County. Meanwhile, a Seabreeze High School teacher's aide is accused of kicking a student with a disability.



Two Central Florida school employees are behind bars this week following separate investigations into allegations of student abuse and solicitation.

What we know:

For a Volusia County teacher's aide, who was arrested for allegedly kicking a student, bond was set at $5,000.

Dontel Wright, 50, is facing charges pertaining to cruelty towards a child – child abuse without great bodily harm. He was arrested on Feb. 5.

Investigators said the student – who has down syndrome – was having a bad day due to their favorite teacher not being at school that day. That was a trigger for the student – leading to the student not being able to cope and handle the day's events, deputies said. The student was running through the hallway, which required several school members to follow and track them throughout the day, the sheriff's office said.

Police said Wright forcibly pulled the student from under bleachers after the student hid from Wright following the alleged kicking, deputies said. When Wright pulled the student's body from the bleachers, this caused the student's head to whip backwards, the arrest affidavit said.

The student did not sustain any injuries from the incident, deputies said. The student's parents intend to press charges, the sheriff's office said.

In court on Feb. 6, a judge set Wright's bond at $5,000.

High school football coach arrested

A Central Florida high school head football coach was arrested in connection with an active warrant for child solicitation charges in South Florida.

Colby Erskin, 39, was dismissed from the school after his arrest.

Seminole County deputies arrested Erskin in Sanford after confirming that Erskin had an active warrant in Broward County.

The active warrant consisted of two counts: solicitation of a child and transmission of harmful materials to minors.

Colby Erskin arrest

Erskin was a math and football coach at Plantation High School in Broward County, FOX 35's Garrett Wymer reported.

Following his arrest in Seminole County, Erskin was immediately terminated from his position at Mount Dora High School, where he had been employed for only two weeks.

He is currently being held in the Seminole County Jail without bond. Lake County Public Schools released a statement confirming Erskin's termination and stating he is no longer associated with the school.