Did you know Publix can do this for you while you shop?

While you might be familiar with Publix's reputation for quality food and customer service, there's one service in particular that's flying under the radar.

It's a "pro tip" not widely known, but the Florida-based grocery chain is eager to share this game-changing service with its customers in honor of National Seafood Month, which is celebrated every October.

"Pro tip: We'll steam and season your seafood selection for you while you shop. All you have to do is ask," Publix wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, this week.

Publix customers in the replies weighed in on the service.

"Have done this for lunch many times and it's so worth it!" one user wrote.

"Wait (for real)???" said another.

Photo: Publix

A more detailed explanation of this Publix perk was detailed on the company's online blog.

"For some, seafood may seem like a difficult meal option. The preparation, cooking, and seasoning can be intimidating, but there is no need to worry," Publix wrote. "We have taken all the guesswork out of preparing seafood dishes and can do it for you."

Photo: Publix

They added that if you don't have time to cook, it's totally OK! Employees in the seafood section will steam and season your seafood for you while you shop.

This service is offered to customers at no additional cost.