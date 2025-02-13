Man dies after being struck by car fleeing from Orlando police, troopers say

The Brief An Orlando man was arrested after he allegedly struck a man walking along a street with his car Wednesday night while attempting to flee from police, authorities said. Dornell Bargnare was booked into the Orange County jail on charges of resisting an officer without violence and burglary of a dwelling. He will face additional charges following the completion of the Florida Highway Patrol's traffic homicide investigation.



The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a man dead in Orange County on Wednesday night.

The collision happened as Orlando police were pursuing a car that was attempting to flee from an officer, troopers said.

The suspect, identified as Dornell Bargnare, was taken into custody.

What we know:

Shortly after 7 p.m., a 56-year-old Orlando man was hit by a car while walking near Rio Grande Avenue and Indiana Street.

Troopers said the man was struck by a car that was fleeing from an unmarked Orlando Police Department (OPD) Ford F-150.

The car was reportedly traveling with no headlights or taillights on.

The driver of the car made a sharp turn onto Indiana Street where he lost control, ran off the road and struck a man, before crashing into a utility pole, troopers said.

The OPD pickup truck also made a left turn onto Indiana Street and traveled onto the south curbed shoulder, causing the front tire of the patrol vehicle to collide with the man, according to FHP.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Who is Dornell Bargnare?

Dornell Bargnare was identified as the driver of the car. The 30-year-old Orlando man ran off after the crash, but was later captured by police.

He was booked into the Orange County jail on charges of resisting an officer without violence and burglary of a dwelling.

Booking photo of Dornell Bargnare (Credit: Orange County jail)

Troopers said Bargnare will be facing additional charges from FHP at the completion of a traffic homicide investigation.

What we don't know:

Further details about what led to the police pursuit were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

