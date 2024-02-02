Jason Kelce spotted at Walt Disney World during Pro Bowl weekend in Orlando

It's Pro Bowl weekend in Orlando, and that means a slew of NFL players will be spotted all over the region. One particular famous face was spotted at Magic Kingdom on Friday, much to the amazement of fellow Disney-goers.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was spotted near the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train ride at Magic Kingdom just before 2 p.m., according to Disney guests Jessica Lynn and her daughter Jenna Folk, who are visiting from New York. They told FOX 35 that the NFL star was giving out fist bumps, but couldn't really stop for pictures.

"He was being nice to people as he walked by," Folk said.

Jason Kelce spotted at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (Photo: Jenna Folk)

Another guest, Kristen Gonzalez, snapped a photo of him leaving the Mine Train ride.

"Everyone was taking pics so I did too. Then they told me who he was," she said, hilariously adding on social media that her husband will get a kick out of it.

Jason Kelce spotted at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (Photo: Kristen Gonzalez)

He was seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse T-shirt, much to the amusement to social media users who poked fun at Kelce's outfit – or lack thereof – the last time he went viral.

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 21: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after the Kansas City Chiefs score a touchdown during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 21, Expand

RELATED : Jason Kelce 'secretly looking into' reviving Backyard Sports video game franchise

The 36-year-old is in town for the Pro Bowl, alongside a handful of other Eagles players. According to PHLY Eagles beat writer Zach Berman, it's Kelce's first time in the games since the event changed formats in 2022 to a non-contact football game.

"I don't even know what you do in the Pro Bowl anymore. But it's down in Orlando so I get to take my kids to Walt Disney World. Not off-the-Super Bowl Walt Disney World, but as long as Wyatt gets to see Elsa, I don't think it really matters," Kelce said, referring to his 4-year-old daughter.

Kelce wasn't just taking Wyatt to Disney, though. Some social media reports suggest that momma Donna Kelce is in town, too. No word on his famous brother and his famous girlfriend, though.

RELATED : Travis Kelce says he ‘loves’ Taylor Swift’s support at games despite some ‘cranky NFL fans’

The New Heights podcast host's appearance at the Happiest Place on Earth comes amid rumors of his pending retirement. He hasn't announced it yet, but said on his podcast that it's a possibility, according to FOX Sports.

"I didn't announce what I was doing on purpose despite, I guess, what's been leaked to the media," he said. "I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. I just don't. There's too much emotion in the moment to really fully grasp that decision. When it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of individuals that have meant a lot to me and has led to the career I've had."

The Pro Bowl Games Championship is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.