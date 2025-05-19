When does Epic Universe open in Florida?

The Brief Epic Universe will open this week in Orlando, Florida. It is the first major theme park opening in Orlando in nearly 27 years. Epic Universe is expected to draw millions of additional visitors to Orlando annually, boosting local businesses and employment.



Epic Universe, the highly anticipated new theme park at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, officially opens Thursday, May 22!

What is Epic Universe?

What we know:

Epic Universe is the fourth theme park at Universal Orlando Resort, which includes Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay.

It's located at 1001 Epic Boulevard in Orlando, which is nearly four miles away from its sister parks.

Universal said this new theme park will "transport guests to expansive, vivid worlds filled with awe-inspiring attractions, entertainment, hotels, dining and more."

What are the park's five worlds?

There are five different "worlds" featured in the park:

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Super Nintendo World

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Dark Universe

Celestial Park

The worlds are all connected through Celestial Park, which is the first world guests will encounter when they step into Epic Universe through the Emerald Gate and Chronos device.

Epic Universe ticket prices

What we know:

Those who wish to purchase Epic Universe tickets can click here.

Tickets in June, July and August will range anywhere from $164 to $189 per person, per day, with the average ticket price around $175.

The "starting at" price for single-day tickets is $139. However, this only covers a few weekdays in early September. The highest single-day ticket price is $199 during the holiday season.

Single-day tickets for Epic Universe will be available starting June 1, Universal Orlando officials say.

The backstory:

Epic Universe marks the first major theme park opening in Orlando in nearly 27 years. The announcement and construction have stirred excitement across the tourism industry, with Universal aiming to expand its footprint and compete further with Walt Disney World.

The opening of the new park also reflects Universal’s long-term investment in themed entertainment and immersive storytelling, capitalizing on beloved franchises and cutting-edge technology.

Big picture view:

The economic and tourism implications are also significant. Epic Universe is expected to draw millions of additional visitors to Orlando annually, boosting local businesses and employment. However, its success may hinge partly on how well the park handles weather-related logistics during its high-stakes launch.

Despite limited shelter in some areas, fans are already planning their visits, with some hoping Universal will expand on covered spaces or offer recommendations for wet weather touring — just as Disney guests have traditionally ducked into indoor rides like Pirates of the Caribbean or The Haunted Mansion during sudden downpours.

