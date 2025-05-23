Florida teen arrested in Atlanta tied to shooting of baby in Brevard County, sheriff says

The Brief A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in Atlanta in connection with the shooting of a 1-year-old girl in Cocoa, Florida. Authorities say the teen fled the state after the incident but was captured with the help of U.S. Marshals. He faces multiple felony charges and is being held without bond.



A 17-year-old suspect accused of shooting a 1-year-old girl in Brevard County last week has been arrested more than 500 miles away in Atlanta.

What we know:

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in Atlanta in connection with the shooting of a 1-year-old girl in Cocoa, Florida.

The incident occurred outside a grocery store on Burnett Road, where surveillance video captured three individuals firing at another teen who was with a woman and a baby in a stroller. The child was struck in the pelvis and survived.

The teenager, whom FOX 35 News is not naming right now, faces multiple charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the motive behind the shooting or clarified the intended target. Details about how the teen traveled to Atlanta or who may have assisted him remain unclear. Additionally, two suspects involved in the shooting remain at large, with law enforcement continuing to search for that individual.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred in broad daylight and shocked the Cocoa community. Law enforcement quickly identified the suspects through surveillance footage and began a multistate search. The teen reportedly fled Florida and was ultimately located in Atlanta through a joint effort between the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals.

Two other suspects were previously arrested, and authorities have vowed to apprehend the fourth.

What they're saying:

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey’s strong remarks and swift actions have been met with community support.

"You can run, but you can’t hide!!" said Sheriff Wayne Ivey. "The long arm of the law knows no bounds."

The case underscores both the cooperation among agencies and Ivey expressed gratitude to the U.S. Marshals Service.

"Thanks to our great partnerships, we were able to track him down and take him into custody," Sheriff Ivey said. "I also want to thank the community for their continued support with information that aids us during these investigations."

What's next:

The teenager's charges include aggravated child abuse, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, discharging a firearm in public, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, and open carry of a weapon. He is being held without bond.

