ICON Park offers 50 percent off 'The Wheel' if you wear Bucs gear

Bucs fans in Orlando can celebrate the big Super Bowl win with a special deal this week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on their home field in Super Bowl LV on Sunday. The Bucs (15-5) won their second NFL title and first in 18 years while becoming the first team to play the big game at home, capping an unusual and challenging season played through the novel coronavirus.

ICON Park in Orlando is celebrating the big win with a special deal for Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fans.

First, any player who visits will receive a free ride on 'The Wheel' attraction in a private capsule and a bottle of bubbly. Then, any fan who wears Bucs apparel between Monday, February 8th, and Thursday, February 11th, will receive 50 percent off tickets to ride 'The Wheel.'

"The Central Florida community has been rooting for our local NFL team since day one and we’re extremely proud of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ historic win," said Chris Jaskiewicz, ICON Park president and CEO. "I look forward to writing a personal letter to Bruce Arians, the team’s head coach, inviting all of the Bucs players and their families to ICON Park and the Orlando Entertainment District."

"Orlando has such a strong sense of community and we always support our own," said Jaskiewicz. "ICON Park is proud to cheer on the Bucs and serve as the perfect open-air, non-gated entertainment destination for families to celebrate at."

