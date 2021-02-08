‘We’re going to Disney World’: Gronk to visit on Monday, plans underway for Brady visit

The tradition continues: "We're going to Disney World!" football stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski shouted after winning the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on their home field in Super Bowl LV on Sunday. The Bucs (15-5) won their second NFL title and first in 18 years while becoming the first team to play the big game at home, capping an unusual and challenging season played through the novel coronavirus.

Following the game, star players Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski completed a time-honored tradition: appearing in the 'I'm Going to Disney World' commercial.

RELATED: Castle at Magic Kingdom lights up in Bucs' colors to celebrate Super Bowl win

Gronkowski will reportedly visit the parks on Monday afternoon. Plans are said to be underway for Brady, the Super Bowl LV MVP. However, Walt Disney World previously said that there will be no parade this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The theme park company said it hopes to bring back the beloved traditions next year, including letting football and Disney fans see and cheer on their favorite player in the park.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.