MCO sees ground stop and delays due to thunderstorms

By
Published  May 25, 2025 6:45pm EDT
Orlando International Airport (MCO)
    • A ground stop was issued Sunday evening at Orlando International Airport due to thunderstorms, halting inbound flights from multiple regional centers. 
    • Departures from MCO were delayed an average of 90 minutes as weather-related delays continued to grow.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thunderstorms in Central Florida prompted a ground stop at Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Sunday evening, temporarily halting incoming flights and causing significant delays.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the ground stop began at 5:17 p.m. and was scheduled to last until at least 7 p.m., affecting departures from several regional air traffic centers, including ZTL, ZDC, ZHU, ZJX, ZMA, ZME, and ZID. The probability of an extension was rated as medium (30–60%).

As of 6:09 p.m., outbound flights from MCO were experiencing average delays of 90 minutes and increasing, due to weather-related traffic management initiatives. 

Travelers are encouraged to check with airlines for the latest updates.

