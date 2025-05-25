MCO sees ground stop and delays due to thunderstorms

The Brief A ground stop was issued Sunday evening at Orlando International Airport due to thunderstorms, halting inbound flights from multiple regional centers. Departures from MCO were delayed an average of 90 minutes as weather-related delays continued to grow.



Thunderstorms in Central Florida prompted a ground stop at Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Sunday evening, temporarily halting incoming flights and causing significant delays.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the ground stop began at 5:17 p.m. and was scheduled to last until at least 7 p.m., affecting departures from several regional air traffic centers, including ZTL, ZDC, ZHU, ZJX, ZMA, ZME, and ZID. The probability of an extension was rated as medium (30–60%).

As of 6:09 p.m., outbound flights from MCO were experiencing average delays of 90 minutes and increasing, due to weather-related traffic management initiatives.

Travelers are encouraged to check with airlines for the latest updates.

