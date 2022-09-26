Hurricane Ian forms in the Caribbean: Here is when the storm could impact Florida

Tropical Storm Ian strengthened to become Hurricane Ian on Monday, and it's track still includes much of Florida, including the Panhandle, Central Florida, and the greater Orlando metro.

Ian is expected to continue to strengthen and become a major hurricane.

Where is Hurricane Ian now?

Current location: 90 miles southwest of Grand Cayman

Maximum sustained winds: 75 mph

Current movement: Moving northwest at 14 mph

Pressure: 983 mb

Where is Hurricane Ian headed? Will it impact Florida?

The Category 1 hurricane is expected to turn toward the north-northwest Monday followed by a northward motion on Tuesday with a slightly slower forward speed, according to the National Hurricane Center. A turn toward the north-northeast is forecast on Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

"On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to pass near or west of the Cayman Islands today, and near or over western Cuba tonight and early Tuesday. Ian will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and pass west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday, and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday," the NHC said.

Ian's impacts to Central Florida will begin unfolding by Tuesday night and could be in play through Thursday.

The FOX 35 Storm Team says to be ready for strong winds, heavy tropical rainfall and isolated tornadoes in some of Ian's stronger rain bands.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.