Hurricane Ian: Timeline for storm's impact in Central Florida counties

As of Monday morning, Ian is a category 1 storm that's currently located in the Caribbean, but is forecast to become a major hurricane as it enters the Gulf of Mexico on its trek toward Florida.

Overall, severe storm weather is likely across the Orlando metro and possible in the Alachua County area, with local impacts including heavy rain, lightning, damaging winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes.

Volusia County residents can expect impacts from Ian early Wednesday through Thursday. Those impacts include wind gusts of 45 mph and possible isolated tornadoes. The area could see up to 5 to 10 inches of rainfall.

The Seminole County area can expect to see 40 to 50 mph wind gusts and the possibility of isolated tornadoes. Rainfall is forecast to be 6 to 12 inches.

Lake County residents can expect 45 to 55 mph gusts, and the potential for isolated tornadoes early Wednesday through Thursday. The area could see up to 8 to 12 inches of rainfall.

