Human remains found in Ocala National Forest identified

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that human remains found earlier this week in the Ocala National Forest have been identified.

According to a press release, deputies responded to the area of Forest Road on Sunday, October 20 after receiving a tip that human remains were on the property.

They reportedly found the remains of 48-year-old Daniel Allen Jones, as identified on Wednesday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to call (352)‐732‐9111. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352)‐368‐STOP.

