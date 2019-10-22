Deputies: Florida teenager arrested for throwing a 'bring your own booze and weed' homecoming party

article

It was advertised as the "Littest Homecoming party of 2019," but it was shut down quickly after deputies got word of the gathering that encouraged minors to bring their own booze and weed, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Kendall Morgan, 18, promoted a house party on social media, charging an entry fee and $2 shots and $4 mixed cocktails.

"Kendall's HOCO after party," the flyer read. "Leave the drama at home. If you under 16 we ain't serving you."

Deputies say they were tipped off about the party on Saturday and showed up to Rolling Sands Drive, which was the same address listed on the flyer. When they arrived, deputies say they found a group of minors, who told them they heard about the party on Snapchat.

When deputies questioned Morgan, they say she denied that any alcohol was being served. That's when they reportedly showed her the flyer posted from her Instagram account asking guest to bring their own weed and alcohol.

She was arrested and charged with hosting an open house party and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Morgan also reportedly violated her juvenile probation.

