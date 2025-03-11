Home security camera captures EF-2 tornado ripping through Longwood neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - A powerful tornado was caught on a home security camera Monday morning as it ripped through a Longwood neighborhood.
Caught on camera
Take a Look:
Footage from Don Shenoy's home captured the EF-2 twister's loud winds as they ripped down tree branches and sent debris flying across the yard.
Homeowner left uninjured "I do feel spared"
Local perspective:
Shenoy, who was uninjured, told FOX 35's Kelsie Cairns that he immediately took shelter in his hurricane room upon receiving the tornado alert. The hurricane room has automatic shutters and a generator.
"We went into our safe room and in about 15 to 20 seconds there was complete destruction all the way around", Shenoy said.
Shenoy luckily only lost most of his trees and the screen around his pool, unlike some of his neighbors whose homes were destroyed. He says he feels spared that his home suffered minimal damage.
Tornado hits FOX 35 studios
The same tornado later moved across I-4 striking the FOX 35 studios in Lake Mary.
By the numbers:
According to the National Weather Service Office in Melbourne, Florida, the tornado measured 300 yards wide and remained on the ground for more than four miles, with peak winds reaching 120 mph.
Although no injuries have been reported, the storm caused significant damage, collapsing at least one home and damaging several others.
The Source: The information in this article comes from reporting done by FOX 35's Kelsie Cairns, Don Shenoy and the National Weather Service.