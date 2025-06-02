Expand / Collapse search

Video shows 19-year-old threaten Orange County deputies with a knife, teen shot and killed

By
Published  June 2, 2025 5:57pm EDT
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando
Bodycam footage shows woman threaten deputies with knife

Bodycam footage shows woman threaten deputies with knife

New bodycam footage shows a 19-year-old woman threatening Orange County deputies with a knife in early May. She was shot by deputies during the altercation and later died from her injuries. FOX 35's Marlisa Goldsmith has more information from the Alert Center.

The Brief

    • Newly released video shows 19-year-old Vanessa Eugene lunging at Orange County deputies with a knife before being shot by officers responding to a domestic violence call. 
    • Eugene later died at a hospital, and the incident remains under investigation.

ORLANDO, Fla. - New video shows a 19-year-old woman attempting to attack multiple Orange County deputies with a knife.

The backstory:

On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, around 11 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call from a person who claimed they had been battered and strangled in an apartment on Titelist Court in Orange County.

Deputies forced entry after hearing screams coming from inside the unit. As they moved through the apartment, the screaming continued from the back room.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Woman shot, killed after attacking Orange County deputies with knife: officials

According to authorities, a woman, later identified as 19-year-old Vanessa Eugene, emerged from a bathroom in a dark hoodie and lunged at deputies with a knife.

As a result, two deputies fired their guns, striking the woman. They rendered aid, but she later died at a local hospital. The deputies were not injured.

Woman shot, killed by Orange County deputies

Woman shot, killed by Orange County deputies

A woman is dead after being shot by Orange County deputies who they said attacked them with a knife late Wednesday night. It happened at an apartment complex along Titelist Court.

What we don't know:

It is not clear as to why Eugene attacked the deputies. The investigation into the shooting is still under way, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:

The Source: The information in this article comes from multiple reports and bodycam footage shared by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Orange CountyCrime and Public Safety