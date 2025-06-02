Video shows 19-year-old threaten Orange County deputies with a knife, teen shot and killed

The Brief Newly released video shows 19-year-old Vanessa Eugene lunging at Orange County deputies with a knife before being shot by officers responding to a domestic violence call. Eugene later died at a hospital, and the incident remains under investigation.



New video shows a 19-year-old woman attempting to attack multiple Orange County deputies with a knife.

The backstory:

On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, around 11 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call from a person who claimed they had been battered and strangled in an apartment on Titelist Court in Orange County.

Deputies forced entry after hearing screams coming from inside the unit. As they moved through the apartment, the screaming continued from the back room.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Woman shot, killed after attacking Orange County deputies with knife: officials

According to authorities, a woman, later identified as 19-year-old Vanessa Eugene, emerged from a bathroom in a dark hoodie and lunged at deputies with a knife.

As a result, two deputies fired their guns, striking the woman. They rendered aid, but she later died at a local hospital. The deputies were not injured.

What we don't know:

It is not clear as to why Eugene attacked the deputies. The investigation into the shooting is still under way, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: