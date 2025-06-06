Expand / Collapse search

SR 408 reopens following police activity in Orlando

Updated  June 6, 2025 6:49am EDT
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando
Law enforcement presence has closed a portion of State Road 408 at E Colonial Drive in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. - State Road 408 has reopened after being closed near East Colonial Drive due to law enforcement activity on Friday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the incident has been resolved and no one was injured.

