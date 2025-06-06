SR 408 reopens following police activity in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - State Road 408 has reopened after being closed near East Colonial Drive due to law enforcement activity on Friday morning.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the incident has been resolved and no one was injured.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on June 6, 2025.