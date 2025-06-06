3-year-old hit by car in Sanford, officials say
SANFORD, Fla. - A 3-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Seminole County on Thursday, officials said.
What we know:
The crash occurred on Persimmon Avenue near Southwest Road in Sanford.
Seminole County Fire Department reported that the child was transported to a local hospital.
What we don't know:
FOX 35 News is working to learn more about the toddler’s condition, and whether any charges were filed.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Seminole County Fire Department on June 6, 2025.