3-year-old hit by car in Sanford, officials say

Published  June 6, 2025 5:40am EDT
Seminole County
SANFORD, Fla. - A 3-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Seminole County on Thursday, officials said.

What we know:

The crash occurred on Persimmon Avenue near Southwest Road in Sanford.

Seminole County Fire Department reported that the child was transported to a local hospital.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 News is working to learn more about the toddler’s condition, and whether any charges were filed.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Seminole County Fire Department on June 6, 2025. 

